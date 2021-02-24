Cele scores 20 to carry Southern over Alabama A&M 73-57

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Once Hunter Dickinson established himself as one of the top freshmen in the country, this became a matchup to look forward to.

It's finally here: Dickinson and No. 3 Michigan against Luka Garza and No. 9 Iowa. A battle between two of college basketball's top big men - who are both from the Washington, D.C. area and have known each other for years.