Catto leads Florida Gulf Coast over Florida National 91-74

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Caleb Catto had 23 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Florida National 91-74 on Saturday night.

Jalen Warren added 20 points and six assists for for Florida Gulf Coast (2-1). Cyrus Largie had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Eli Abaev added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Kenneth Santos had 28 points and six rebounds for the Conquistadors. Jeffery Hernandez added 21 points. Jose Benitez had nine points, 10 assists and five steals.

