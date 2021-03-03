Castro lifts Houston Baptist over Incarnate Word 72-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Pedro Castro tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Houston Baptist to a 72-67 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Darius Lee had 12 points for Houston Baptist (5-17, 4-10 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Logan Bracamonte and Drew Lutz each scored 17 points for the Cardinals (8-12, 5-8), who have now lost four games in a row. Keaston Willis had 14 points and six rebounds.

Houston Baptist sweeps the series, having defeated UIW 73-57 on Jan. 27.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES