KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points and Akron turned back Western Michigan 63-55 on Saturday.

Castaneda also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Zips (13-6, 5-1 Mid-American Conference). Greg Tribble had nine points and Sammy Hunter scored eight.

The Broncos (6-13, 2-4) were led by Markeese Hastings with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jefferson Monegro finished with eight points and five assists. Lamar Norman Jr. had six points and six assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Akron hosts Miami (OH) while Western Michigan visits Ohio.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.