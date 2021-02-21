Castaneda lifts South Florida past Temple 83-76

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Xavier Castaneda had 18 points as South Florida got past Temple 83-76 on Sunday.

Alexis Yetna had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Florida (8-8, 4-6 American Athletic Conference). David Collins added 12 points.

Khalif Battle scored a career-high 32 points and had 10 rebounds for the Owls (4-10, 3-10), who have now lost six straight games. J.P. Moorman II added 10 points as did Jake Forrester.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES