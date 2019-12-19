Caruso leads Santa Clara past San Jose State 89-84

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Guglielmo Caruso scored 25 points to lead five players in double figures as Santa Clara held on to beat San Jose State 89-84 on Wednesday night.

Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos (11-2) who have won three in a row. Trey Wertz, DJ Mitchell and Tahj Eaddy scored 10 points apiece. Wertz led the team with nine assists.

The Broncos took a 41-26 advantage into the break but Christian Anigwe and Zach Chappell rallied the Spartans (3-9) in the second half, pulling to five points on a Chappell 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Chappell led the Spartans with 20 points and six assists. Seneca Knight added 15 points and Anigwe and Ralph Agee added 13 points each.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞