Carton scores 16 to carry Marquette past Xavier 66-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP)D.J. Carton posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Marquette got past Xavier 66-59 on Saturday night.

Jamal Cain had 13 points and seven rebounds for Marquette (13-13, 8-11 Big East Conference). Greg Elliott added 12 points, and Dawson Garcia had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Paul Scruggs had 18 points and six rebounds for the Musketeers (13-7, 6-7). Adam Kunkel added 11 points and C.J. Wilcher had 10 points.

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Musketeers. Xavier defeated Marquette 91-88 on Dec. 20.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES