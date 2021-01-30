Carter scores 21 to lift N. Iowa past S. Illinois 74-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Noah Carter had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Northern Iowa beat Southern Illinois 74-62 on Saturday.

Bowen Born had 17 points for Northern Iowa (5-10, 3-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Trae Berhow added 16 points and seven rebounds. Austin Phyfe had 13 rebounds.

Ben Harvey had 11 points for the Salukis (7-6, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Kyler Filewich added 10 points. Dalton Banks had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES