Carter scores 19 to carry Norfolk St. past Morgan St. 68-65

BALTIMORE (AP)Devante Carter scored 19 points with six rebounds and five assists as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Morgan State 68-65 on Sunday.

Competing the two-game sweep of Morgan State vaulted Norfolk State (12-7, 7-4) past the Bears into the top spot of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s North Division.

Joe Bryant Jr., who was second on the Spartans in scoring (10 ppg) was held to five points on 1 of 5 shooting.

Morgan State scored a season-low 25 points in the second half.

Troy Baxter had 21 points for the Bears (11-6, 6-4). Sherwyn Devonish added 12 points. Moel Camara had 11 points.

De’Torrion Ware, the Bears’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 74-69 on Saturday.

