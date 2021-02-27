Carter lifts Northern Iowa over Illinois State 94-87 in 2OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Noah Carter scored 22 points and Bowen Born had 21 points and seven assists as Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State 94-87 in double overtime on Saturday.

Austin Phyfe had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Northern Iowa (9-15, 7-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow added 14 points and six rebounds.

Phyfe forced overtime with a hook shot in the lane with 1.1 seconds left, and Born had a bank shot roll off at the end of the first overtime. Born made two free throws with 1:05 left in the game for a 93-83 lead.

DJ Horne scored a career-high 34 points for the Redbirds (7-17, 4-14). Dusan Mahorcic scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds, and Josiah Strong had 14 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State 70-56 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES