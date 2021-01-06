Carter leads Xavier past St. John’s 69-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP)Jason Carter had 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead Xavier to a 69-61 win over St. John’s on Wednesday night.

Colby Jones had 16 points for Xavier (9-2, 2-2 Big East Conference). Dwon Odom added 11 points. Paul Scruggs had 10 points.

Xavier posted a season-high 62 total rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 19 points for the Red Storm (6-5, 1-4). Julian Champagnie added 15 points and nine rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES