Carter leads Navy over Lehigh 69-61 for fifth straight win

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)John Carter Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Navy got past Lehigh 69-61 on Saturday.

Jaylen Walker had 10 points and eight rebounds for Navy (6-1, 3-0 Patriot League), which earned its fifth straight win. Richard Njoku added 10 points as did Cam Davis.

Nic Lynch had 17 points and three blocks for the Mountain Hawks (1-2, 1-2). Jalin Sinclair added 14 points.

The teams play again Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland.

