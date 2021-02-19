Carter leads Long Beach St. over Cal Poly 64-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Michael Carter III tied his career high with 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Long Beach State narrowly beat Cal Poly 64-60 on Friday.

Carter made 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Washington had 11 points for Long Beach State (4-7, 3-4 Big West Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Chance Hunter added six rebounds. Joe Hampton had seven rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (3-14, 1-10), who have now lost four games in a row. Brantly Stevenson added seven rebounds.

Colby Rogers, who was second on the Mustangs in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, had five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES