Carter carries SIU-Edwardsville past Tennessee Tech 81-63

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Courtney Carter scored 18 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville beat Tennessee Tech 81-63 on Thursday night.

Mike Adewunmi added 17 points for the Cougars (8-10, 6-6 Ohio Valley Conference), while Shamar Wright chipped in 15.

Carlos Curtis had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Carter made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Adewunmi also had six rebounds.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville posted a season-high 25 assists.

The Cougars announced earlier in the week junior guard Cam Williams will miss the rest of the season with a right knee injury suffered on Jan. 30. The most experienced player with 48 starts in 71 games, he was third on the third scoring 8.9 points a game.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville totaled 45 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Jr. Clay had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (2-19, 2-12), who have now lost six games in a row. Keishawn Davidson added eight assists and six rebounds.

