Carter carries Navy over Mount St. Mary’s 59-48

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)John Carter Jr. posted 17 points as Navy defeated Mount St. Mary’s 59-48 on Friday.

Cam Davis had 15 points for Navy (6-4), and Greg Summers added 11 points. The Midshipmen trailed 14-9 before closing the first half with five 3-pointers to take a 31-21 lead.

Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku each had eight points for the Mountaineers (3-9), who have lost four straight games. Mount St. Mary’s has losses to Georgetown, Washington, UAB and Kentucky this season.

Navy plays No. 9 Virginia on the road next Sunday. It will mark just the second time a Navy team has played the defending NCAA champion after facing Kentucky, the 1958 winner. Mount St. Mary’s plays Coppin State at home next Friday.

