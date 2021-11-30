Carr lifts Delaware past Long Island-Brooklyn 75-67

NEWARK, Del. (AP)Andrew Carr had 18 points to lead five Delaware players in double figures as the Fightin’ Blue Hens got past Long Island-Brooklyn 75-67 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Anderson added 13 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jameer Nelson Jr. chipped in 12 points and Dylan Painter and Ryan Allen each had 11. Nelson Jr. also had six rebounds.

Isaac Kante had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Sharks (1-5). Eral Penn added 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Ty Flowers had 14 points.

