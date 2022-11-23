FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Grayson Carper had 13 points in CSU Fullerton’s 78-57 win over Westcliff on Tuesday.

Carper also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Titans (4-1). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 12 points and added six assists. Jalen Harris was 3 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Gary Harris led the Warriors (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Westcliff also got 14 points from Micaiah Hankins. Olisa Ngonadi also had seven points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.