Carpenter, King lift Siena past Fairfield 75-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Aidan Carpenter scored 19 points as Siena beat Fairfield 75-68 on Sunday.

Jordan King added 18 points for the Saints, while Manny Camper chipped in 17. Camper also had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Jackson Stormo had 10 points for Siena (4-0, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Fairfield totaled 37 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jake Wojcik had 18 points for the Stags (2-11, 2-6). Jesus Cruz added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

126 words

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES