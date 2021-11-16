Carius, Pearson lift W. Illinois past Iowa Wesleyan 97-71

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Will Carius had 16 points to lead five Western Illinois players in double figures as the Leathernecks easily defeated Iowa Wesleyan 97-71 on Tuesday night. Tamell Pearson added 15 points for the Leathernecks. Colton Sandage chipped in 13, Luka Barisic scored 12 and George Dixon had 10. Pearson also had 11 rebounds.

Joey Brown had 12 points and six assists for the Tigers. Jaylen Washington added 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com