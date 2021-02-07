Carius lifts W. Illinois past Omaha 75-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Will Carius scored 22 points as Western Illinois defeated Nebraska Omaha 75-73 on Saturday night.

Colton Sandage and Justin Brookens added 11 points apiece for Western Illinois (5-12, 3-7 Summit League).

Ayo Akinwole scored 21 points for the Mavericks (2-16, 0-8), whose losing streak stretched to 12 games. Marlon Ruffin had 13 points and La’Mel Robinson and Wanjang Tut each scored 12.

The Leathernecks improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks on the season. Western Illinois defeated Nebraska Omaha 85-77 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

