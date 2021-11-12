Carius leads W. Illinois over Culver-Stockton 91-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Will Carius scored 19 points as Western Illinois easily defeated Culver-Stockton 91-69 on Friday night.

Luka Barisic and Colton Sandage added 16 points each for the Leathernecks. Barisic also had seven rebounds. Cameron Burrell had 10 rebounds for Western Illinois (2-0).

Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor had 16 points for the Wildcats. Javon Modester added 14 points and seven rebounds.

