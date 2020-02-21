Carbone has career-high 22 in New Hampshire’s OT win, 67-63

DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Mark Carbone had a career-high 22 points as New Hampshire defeated Hartford 67-63 in overtime on Thursday night.

Carbone hit 9 of 10 foul shots. Sean Sutherlin had 13 points and 17 rebounds for New Hampshire (12-13, 5-7 America East Conference). Marque Maultsby added 11 rebounds and Jayden Martinez nine boards.

Malik Ellison had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks (14-14, 7-6). Traci Carter added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Sutherlin gave UNH a 62-60 lead and Maultsby and Carbone added two free throws apiece for a six-point lead with 10.1 remaining. Carter hit a 3-pointer before Carbone made 1 of 2 free throws with 2.9 left to ensure the win.

A Sutherlin 3-pointer with just over a minute to go in regulation sent the game into overtime tied at 51.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Hawks with the win. Hartford defeated New Hampshire 61-52 on Jan. 4. New Hampshire plays Albany on the road on Saturday. Hartford faces Binghamton on the road on Saturday.

