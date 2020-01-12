Canisius gets first MAAC win beating Saint Peter’s 72-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Malik Johnson scored 15 points and Majesty Brandon contributed 14 points off the bench and Canisius earned its first conference win beating Saint Peter’s 72-68 on Sunday.

Jordan Henderson’s jump shot with 1:15 left gave the Peacocks a 68-67 lead. But Johnson made a pair of foul shots with 37 seconds to go and Brandon sank 3 of 4 from the line in the final 18 seconds. The Peacocks turned it over twice and missed two shots in the final minute.

Jordan Henderson scored 11 for Canisius (6-10, 1-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Scott Hitchon 10.

Doug Edert led Saint Peter’s (5-8, 2-2) with 13 points off the bench and Dallas Watson – also off the bench – scored 11. Daryl Banks III also scored 11. Saint Peter’s starters narrowly outscored its bench 35-33.

