Camper sparks Siena past Manhattan 63-49 for 10th win in row

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Manny Camper scored 15 points, hauled in nine rebounds and made six assists as top-seeded Siena defeated Manhattan 69-43 Wednesday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

Camper led a solid performance by the Saints (20-10), who held the ninth-seeded Jaspers (13-18) to 34% shooting (20-for-58) and 4-for-18 from distance. Siena is riding a 10-game win streak as it chases a sixth MAAC tournament championship.

Sammy Friday IV added 12 points for Siena on 5-for-6 shooting and the Saints were 46% from the floor (26-for-57). Siena owned the glass 40-35, were 11-0 on fast break points and 34-28 in the paint.

The Saints advance to the MAAC seminfinal round March 13 against the winner of fourth-seed Monmouth versus fifth seed Quinnipiac.

Pauly Paulicap had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaspers, his second double-double in as many games and tenth of his career. Christian Hinckson added six rebounds.

