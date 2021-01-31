Camper lifts Siena over Marist 63-50

NCAA Men's Basketball
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Manny Camper had 19 points and 13 rebounds to carry Siena to a 63-50 win over Marist on Sunday.

Jalen Pickett had 11 points for Siena (8-2, 8-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added five assists.

Marist totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Hakim Bird and Richardo Wright had nine points each for the Red Foxes (9-7, 7-7).

Marist defeated Siena 55-54 on Saturday.

