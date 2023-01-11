SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Gediminas Mokseckas had 20 points and Campbell beat South Carolina Upstate 78-63 on Wednesday night.

Mokseckas was 6 of 8 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Fighting Camels (7-10, 2-3 Big South Conference). Ricky Clemons scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line. Juan Reyna recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jordan Gainey led the Spartans (8-8, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. South Carolina Upstate also got 11 points from Trae Broadnax. In addition, Nick Alves finished with seven points.

