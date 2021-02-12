Campbell tops South Carolina Upstate 64-49

NCAA Men's Basketball
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Cedric Henderson Jr. had 22 points as Campbell topped South Carolina Upstate 64-49 on Friday night.

Jordan Whitfield had 15 points and eight rebounds for Campbell (12-9, 8-6 Big South Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Messiah Thompson added 10 points. Ricky Clemons had six rebounds.

After Campbell outscored South Carolina Upstate 37-22 in the first half, both teams scored 27 in the second as the home team clinched the victory. The Spartans’ 22 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Dalvin White had 12 points for the Spartans (4-15, 4-9). Tommy Bruner added 12 points. Nevin Zink had nine rebounds.

The Fighting Camels improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Campbell defeated South Carolina Upstate 72-71 on Thursday.

