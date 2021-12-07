Campbell defeats Columbia International 74-56

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong storm system will move into New Mexico late this week. Rain, snow, strong winds, and colder temperatures will all impact parts of the state starting Thursday.

A slight increase in upper-level moisture has brought in cloud cover across most of New Mexico. It also brought some very light, mostly unmeasurable, rainfall to parts of northwestern New Mexico, and a couple of inches of snowfall to the San Juan Mountains in Colorado. Wednesday will bring another chance for light precipitation across the Four Corners region, while the winds will pick up slightly across New Mexico helping to bring in warmer temperatures.