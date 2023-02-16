RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Flynn Cameron scored 24 points as UC Riverside beat Long Beach State 88-76 on Wednesday night.

Cameron added five rebounds and five assists for the Highlanders (17-10, 10-5 Big West Conference). Lachlan Olbrich added 13 points while going 6 of 12 from the field, and also had eight rebounds. Zyon Pullin finished with 12 points.

Marcus Tsohonis led the Beach (15-12, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Long Beach State also got 15 points and six rebounds from Lassina Traore. Aboubacar Traore also put up nine points and seven rebounds.

