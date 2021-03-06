Cameron scores 13, Abilene Christian beats Incarnate Word

NCAA Men's Basketball
ABILENE, Texas (AP)Tobias Cameron had 13 points and six rebounds as Abilene Christian won its 13th consecutive home game, rolling past Incarnate Word 85-60 on Saturday.

Kolton Kohl had 14 points and three blocks for Abilene Christian (21-4, 13-2 Southland Conference). Joe Pleasant added 11 points and Airion Simmons had seven rebounds.

Drew Lutz had 15 points for the Cardinals (8-13, 5-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Charlie Yoder and Bradley Akhile each had 10 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals on the season. Abilene Christian defeated Incarnate Word 75-67 on Jan. 30.

