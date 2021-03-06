Cameron lifts UC Riverside over CS Northridge 66-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Flynn Cameron had 18 points and seven rebounds as UC Riverside narrowly defeated Cal State Northridge 66-65 on Saturday.

Zyon Pullin had 11 points for UC Riverside (13-7, 10-5 Big West Conference). Jock Perry added four assists.

Cal State Northridge totaled 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.

TJ Starks had 25 points for the Matadors (9-12, 5-9). Alex Merkviladze added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Darius Brown II had 12 points and six assists.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Matadors this season. UC Riverside defeated Cal State Northridge 72-68 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES