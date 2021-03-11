Cambridge carries Nevada over Boise St. 89-82 in MWC tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
LAS VEGAS (AP)Desmond Cambridge Jr. had a season-high 31 points as fifth-seeded Nevada topped fourth-seeded Boise State 89-82 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Grant Sherfield had 26 points for Nevada (16-9). Warren Washington added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Coleman had seven rebounds and five assists. The Wolf Pack will face No. 1 seed San Diego State in the semifinals on Friday.

Nevada scored 51 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Devonaire Doutrive had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos (18-8). Derrick Alston Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds. Emmanuel Akot had 15 points.

