KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Toumani Camara registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Dayton defeated Rhode Island 63-57 on Monday night.

Koby Brea had 12 points for the Flyers (18-8, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points. R.J. Blakney had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Makhi Mitchell had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (13-11, 4-8).

The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Dayton defeated Rhode Island 53-51 on Jan. 28.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com