DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Trey Calvin had 18 points in Wright State’s 77-46 win over Green Bay on Saturday night, extending the longest active losing streak in Division I to 13 games.

Green Bay is winless since beating UMKC 70-64 at home on Dec. 10 and has lost 10 consecutive Horizon League games.

Calvin shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (13-10, 6-6). AJ Braun added 13 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and grabbed nine rebounds. Andrew Welage went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Cade Meyer led the Phoenix (2-21, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. Randy Tucker added 10 points and two steals for Green Bay. Clarence Cummings III also had eight points and six rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.