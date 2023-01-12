BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Nate Calmese scored 20 points and made a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left to give Lamar a 69-66 victory over Nicholls State on Thursday night.

Calmese was 4-of-13 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Cardinals (5-12, 1-4 Southland Conference). Jakevion Buckley added nine points and Jason Thirdkill Jr. had eight. The victory broke a seven-game losing streak for the Cardinals.

The Colonels (7-9, 2-2) were led by Latrell Jones, who recorded 12 points and two steals. Micah Thomas added 11 points for Nicholls State. Tyrease Terrell also put up nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.