California Baptist tops Vanguard 78-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Reed Nottage and Ty Rowell scored 22 points apiece as California Baptist defeated Vanguard 78-65 on Saturday.

Gorjok Gak had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for California Baptist (12-8). Elijah Thomas added 10 points.

Garrett White had 20 points for the Lions.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES