California Baptist beats Tarleton State 83-74

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Tre Armstrong and Gorjok Gak scored 18 points apiece as California Baptist topped Tarleton State 83-74 on Friday night. Ty Rowell added 17 points for the Lancers.

Armstrong shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds. Gak also had 17 rebounds and four assists.

Elijah Thomas had 11 points for California Baptist (4-4, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Shakur Daniel had 13 points and six rebounds for the Texans (2-5, 0-3). Konstantin Dotsenko added 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Shamir Bogues and Montre Gipson had 11 points each.

