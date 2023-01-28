NEW ORLEANS (AP)Nick Caldwell’s 21 points helped SE Louisiana defeat New Orleans 80-64 on Saturday night.

Caldwell also had eight rebounds for the Lions (13-9, 7-2 Southland Conference). Alec Woodard added 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Boogie Anderson finished with 12 points.

Jordan Johnson led the Privateers (6-14, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and four assists. Tyson Jackson added 12 points and two steals for New Orleans.

