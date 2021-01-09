Caldwell scores 20 to lift Army over Holy Cross 83-68

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Josh Caldwell had a career-high 20 points as Army topped Holy Cross 83-68 on Saturday.

Alex King had 19 points for Army (6-2, 2-1 Patriot League). Lonnie Grayson added 12 points. Tucker Blackwell had 11 points.

Austin Butler had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (1-2, 1-2). Ryan Wade added 14 points. Gerrale Gates had 13 points and eight rebounds.

