Caldwell scores 16 to lead Army over Boston University 73-63

(NEXSTAR) – Have you ever found yourself with only one mask option – wearing a disposable you've already worn once before? Maybe you had it in your jacket pocket or in your car's cup holder. But should you really be wearing a disposable mask more than once?

There is no "true, hard and fast rule," for wearing disposable masks, Chris Sulmonte, a project administrator for the Johns Hopkins Bio-Containment Unit, tells Nexstar. Instead, you should take into account two main factors.