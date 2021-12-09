Cal throttles Idaho St. 72-46 with big second half

BEREKLEY, Calif. (AP)Andre Kelly scored 12 points and Lars Thiemann added 12 off the bench and California opened it up in the second half on the way to a 72-46 win over Idaho State on Wednesday night.

Jordan Shepherd scored 11 points and Grant Anticevich scored 10 with 10 rebounds.

Daxton Carr’s 3-pointer a minute into the second half brought Idaho State within 31-28, but Cal (5-5) took control with a 17-2 run in five minutes and led 48-30 with 13:06 left. The Bengals went scoreless from the 15:55 mark to 10:50 missing seven shot attempts.

Robert Ford III scored 11 points for Idaho State.

Cal has won five straight at home while Idaho State (1-8) has lost seven straight and hasn’t had a victory in almost a month (Nov. 12).

It was the first meeting between the two teams since the 1983-84 season. The Bears are 5-1 all-time against Idaho State.

