Cal State Fullerton beats Saint Katherine College 103-52

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Austen Awosika scored 18 points as Cal State Fullerton beat Saint Katherine College 103-52 on

Friday night. Davon Clare and Brandon Kamga added 16 points apiece for the Titans, while Daniel Venzant chipped in 15. Kamga also had nine rebounds for the Titans.

It was the first time this season Cal State Fullerton scored at least 100 points.

Cal State Fullerton (5-10) posted a season-high 22 assists. Meanwhile, the Firebirds’ 29.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Cal State Fullerton opponent this season.

Cal State Fullerton dominated the first half and led 51-18 at the break. The Titans’ 51 first-half points marked a season high for the team.

Abdul Mohamad had 11 points for the Firebirds of the NAIA. Austin Armstead added 11 points.

Cal State Fullerton, which snapped its four-game home losing streak, matches up against Hawaii at home on Thursday.

