Cal Baptist rallies late in 73-66 win over Utah Valley

A look at things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:

GAME OF THE WEEK: Arizona State at UCLA, Thursday. Two teams that had earlier struggles have put themselves in position to win the conference regular-season title. The Sun Devils (19-8, 10-4) have a half-game lead over three teams, including the Bruins. Arizona State opened the Pac-12 season 1-3, but has reeled off seven straight wins to move atop the conference this late in a season for the first time since joining the Pac-12 in 1978-79. UCLA (17-11, 10-5) labored early in its first season coach Mick Cronin, losing seven of eight at one point, including three straight in conference play. The Bruins have found their footing over the past month, winning seven of eight to climb within reach of the Pac-12 title. Pauley Pavilion has been quiet this season, but that could change Thursday.