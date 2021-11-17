Cain scores 29 to lead Oakland past Toledo 80-59

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 10-year-old boy out of Albuquerque. Nicolai Kuznetsov is a Caucasian male who is three feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Nicolai is wearing.

NMSP reports Nicolai hasn't been seen since November 5, 2021, is missing, and is believed to be in danger. Authorities state that he is believed to be with his mother, Jaqueline Haymon.