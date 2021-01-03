Cain scores 23 to lift Marquette past Georgetown 64-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Jamal Cain had a career-high 23 points as Marquette edged past Georgetown 64-60 on Saturday night.

Dawson Garcia had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Marquette (6-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 10 points.

Marquette totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jahvon Blair had 20 points for the Hoyas (3-6, 1-4). Qudus Wahab added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Dante Harris had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery