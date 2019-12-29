Closings & Delays
C. Connecticut blasts D-III Connecticut College by 44 PTs

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Ian Krishnan scored 23 points and Myles Baker scored 12 and Central Connecticut beat Division III-member Connecticut College 89-55 on Sunday.

Jamir Coleman added 11 points as the Blue Devils made 12 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 34 of 61 (55.7%) from the field. A total of 14 players scored for the Blue Devils (1-12), winners for the first time this season.

Central Connecticut led 41-33 at halftime but pulled away in the first 10 minutes of the second half outscoring the Camels 28-8.

Ben Mcpherron led the Camels with 13 points, Jack Zimmerman scored 12 and Patrick Lazor 10.

The win snapped an 18-game losing streak that started on Feb. 14. Prior to Sunday, Central Connecticut’s last win came on Feb. 9; a 77-68 road win over Robert Morris.

Central Connecticut begins Northeast Conference action on Thursday when it hosts Robert Morris.

