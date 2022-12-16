PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George scored 21 points as BYU beat Western Oregon 97-64 on Thursday night.

George added six rebounds for the Cougars (7-5). Richie Saunders scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Dallin Hall went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Cameron Cranston led the Wolves (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jahville Collins added 14 points for Western Oregon. John Morrill-Keeler also had 12 points and six rebounds.

BYU entered halftime up 44-32. George paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. BYU outscored Western Oregon by 21 points over the final half, while Tanner Toolson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.