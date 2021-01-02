Butts lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas St. 83-77 in OT

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Devin Butts scored a career-high 22 points as Louisiana-Lafayette won its seventh consecutive game, beating Texas State 83-77 in overtime on Friday night. Mylik Wilson added 21 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Wilson also had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Cedric Russell had 14 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Theo Akwuba added 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

Isiah Small scored a career-high 24 points for the Bobcats (6-4, 0-1). Shelby Adams added 13 points. Mason Harrell had 11 points. Marlin Davis tied a career high with 11 assists, grabbed six rebounds and had four steals.

