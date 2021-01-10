Butler’s double-double lifts Holy Cross over Army 70-61

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Austin Butler posted his seventh career double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Holy Cross to a 70-61 win over Army on Sunday.

Matt Faw had 15 points five rebounds and tied his career high with four steals for Holy Cross (2-2, 2-2 Patriot League). Gerrale Gates added 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Ryan Wade had 11 points.

Butler’s 14 rebounds are most by a Crusader in a game this season.

Butler knocked down a 3-pointer to break a 53-53 tie and spark a 12-4 run for Holy Cross, which never trailed again. The Crusaders were 11 of 24 from 3-point range.

Alex King had 21 points for the Black Knights (6-3, 2-2). Josh Caldwell added 12 points. Charlie Peterson had eight rebounds.

Army defeated Holy Cross 83-68 on Saturday.

