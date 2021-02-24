Butler scores 30 to carry Holy Cross past Boston U. 86-75

BOSTON (AP)Austin Butler had a career-high 30 points as Holy Cross topped Boston University 86-75 on Wednesday night.

Judson Martindale added a season-high 21 points for Holy Cross (5-11, 5-11 Patriot League), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Matt Faw had 16 points and R.J. Johnson 14. Butler hit 11 of 14 shots.

Holy Cross (5-11, 5-11 Patriot League) scored a season-best 45 points in the first half.

Javante McCoy scored a season-high 22 points for the Terriers (5-9, 5-9). Walter Whyte added 14 points and eight rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon had nine points and eight rebounds.

